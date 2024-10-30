The event promises family-friendly fun this festive season right in the heart of the city centre.

The star attraction will be a covered ice rink, where locals will be able to skate or slip in style.

Newport Winter Wonderland (Image: NQ) Other entertainment includes a ferris wheel, fire pits for roasting marshmallows, and many other fairground rides.

A range of tasty treats are on offer including German sausages, burgers, loaded fries, waffles, crepes, doughnuts, and a Christmas carvery specialist.

Hot beverages like coffee, and deluxe hot chocolates are will also be served.

With festive lighting and Christmas decorations, Newport Winter Wonderland 2024 promises to get you in the festive spirit.

Newport Winter Wonderland (Image: NQ) Councillor Emma Corten, cabinet member for culture and communications at Newport City Council, said: “There really is something for everyone this festive season in Newport and we’re so excited that Newport Winter Wonderland promises to be one of our must-do activities.

"Make sure you book your ice-skating slot early."

Newport Winter Wonderland will be open from Thursday, November 21 until Sunday, January 5.

General opening times will be from 3pm until 10pm on weekdays and between 11am and 10pm at weekends.

Entry to Newport Winter Wonderland 2024, located just off Kingsway at the site of the old Newport Centre, will be free.

Rides, activities and ice skating will be subject to a charge and skating can be pre-booked here.