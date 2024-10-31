The society is working with Pobl Group and Wales & West Housing by providing exclusive mortgage products for people buying homes.

The products are exclusive to each association and on offer for properties which have a valid energy performance certificate rating of A and B.

Caroline Mitchell, mortgage distribution manager at MBS, said: “We are pleased to bring new products to the market place for green and sustainable initiatives. As a modern mutual we want to be able to support members to buy affordable energy efficient homes.”



For Pobl customers, the society is working with the housing association to offer shared ownership buyers 95 per cent and 85 per cent LTV products at two and five year fixed rates.

Wales & West Housing buyers will be supported through their Own Home Cymru initiative which offers buyers homes at 70 per cent of the open market value.

Under the initiative, buyers own the property outright with Wales & West Housing holding legal charge on the remaining 30 per cent equity share, meaning buyers only need to raise a mortgage for the 70 per cent and no interest or rent would be payable on the remaining 30 per cent.

Monmouthshire Building Society is a regional building society and has been supporting customers onto the housing ladder for over 150 years.