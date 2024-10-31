Among prizes are two tours of General Dynamics UK Merthyr Factory for a party of up to eight people, including ride and drive in Ajax vehicles on the test track, donated by General Dynamics UK; £1,000 voucher and tea for two at the Savoy, donated by Boodles Jewellers, an office chair, donated by TEK Seating; a Supacat Drive Day, donated by Supacat; Tea for two at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, donated by The Royal Hospital Chelsea; a small cask of whisky, donated by North Point Distillery; and a tour of The House of Lords with Lord Bellingham for two People, donated by Lord Bellingham.

To make a bid send an email to j.nettlefold@battle-technology.com and to see a full list of prizes go to battle-updates.com/.