The 2024 Chepstow Military Raceday auction in aid f SSAFA, Combat Stress and the Royal Hospital Chelsea will take place on November 6.
Among prizes are two tours of General Dynamics UK Merthyr Factory for a party of up to eight people, including ride and drive in Ajax vehicles on the test track, donated by General Dynamics UK; £1,000 voucher and tea for two at the Savoy, donated by Boodles Jewellers, an office chair, donated by TEK Seating; a Supacat Drive Day, donated by Supacat; Tea for two at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, donated by The Royal Hospital Chelsea; a small cask of whisky, donated by North Point Distillery; and a tour of The House of Lords with Lord Bellingham for two People, donated by Lord Bellingham.
To make a bid send an email to j.nettlefold@battle-technology.com and to see a full list of prizes go to battle-updates.com/.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here