The futures of 12 libraries across the county borough could be under threat as the council attempts to save money and rationalise its resources.

It has proposed focusing its energy into six sites, which will be developed into “hubs” for community services as well as the usual library offer.

Those libraries are Bargoed, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Rhymney, Risca, and Ystrad Mynach.

No decision has been made yet on the future of the council’s 12 other libraries, but a public consultation on the proposals will run until Tuesday December 3.

The libraries up for review are in Aberbargoed, Abercarn, Abertridwr, Bedwas, Deri, Llanbradach, Machen, Nelson, New Tredegar, Newbridge, Oakdale, and Pengam.

Announcing the public consultation, Cllr Carol Andrews, the cabinet member with responsibility for library services, said: “When exploring the future vision for the library service, it was clear that they have already become so much more than a place to borrow and read books.

“We have seen how the evolution of digital services has enhanced the offer to become far more inclusive.

“We want to take that one step further and create a hub environment that acts as a one-stop-shop for residents. A warm and welcoming space that provides ready access to services in a town centre location with easy access to local transport links.”

The council said its library proposals are necessary because of “significant financial challenges” at a time of “rapid change and evolving community needs”.

It estimates it will have to make £45 million in savings over the next two years to deliver a balanced budget.

“It is clear that the financial pressures have led us to consider the options to future-proof the service and that includes the potential rationalisation of the amount of sites that we have,” added Cllr Andrews. “That is why it is really important for us to seek a broad range of views on the proposal, so we are able to gain a greater understanding of the needs of our residents.”

To take part in the public consultation online, visit https://conversation.caerphilly.gov.uk/draft-library-service-strategic-vision-2024-2028

A series of “informal drop-in sessions” will also be held across the county borough for residents to learn more about the proposals.

These events will be held at:

Bedwas Library, Monday November 4, 3pm to 5pm.

Llanbradach Library, Wednesday November 6, 10am to midday.

Abercarn Library, Thursday November 7, 3pm to 5pm.

Abertridwr Library, Monday November 11, 4pm to 6pm.

Newbridge Library (Memo), Tuesday November 12, 4pm to 6pm.

New Tredegar Library (White Rose), Wednesday November 13, 3pm to 5pm.

Machen Library, Thursday November 14, 4pm to 6pm.

Nelson Library, Friday November 15, 10am to midday.

Deri Library, Wednesday November 20, 4pm to 6pm.

Aberbargoed Library, Thursday November 21, 3pm to 5pm.

Caerphilly Library, Friday November 22, 10am to midday.

Blackwood Library, Saturday November 23, 10am to midday.

Rhymney Hub Library, Monday November 25, 4pm to 6pm.

Ystrad Mynach Library, Tuesday November 26, 10am to midday.

Risca Library, Wednesday November 27, 11am to 1pm.

Pengam Library (subject to reopening by this date), Thursday November 28, 11am to 1pm.

Bargoed Library, Thursday November 28, 3pm to 5pm.

The council will also host three online information sessions:

Wednesday November 6, 5pm to 7pm.

Thursday November 14, 11am to 1pm.

Tuesday November 19, 4pm to 6pm.

For accessibility or Welsh language requests, or to join an online session, contact the council by emailing publicengagement@caerphilly.gov.uk or by calling 01443 864380.