That's the phrase that was going around in my head as I took my seat ready to experience the worldwide phenomenon that is Wicked at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

This was my first time seeing this iconic show, and despite knowing a few songs and having a vague idea of the plot, I was going in completely blind.

From the word go, I was transported straight to the magical land of Oz and never wanted to leave as the musical opens where the Wizard of Oz ends, before rolling back the years to explain how we got there. Carl Man as Fiyero and Laura Pick as Elphaba had brilliant chemistry throughout (Image: Matt Crockett) I'm not sure what I was expecting but the fantastical music, astounding costumes and storytelling kept me enthralled throughout thanks in no small part to the commitment and star power of the cast, from the leads to the members of the ensemble playing the flying monkeys.

The staging and costumes were a particular production highlight (Image: Matt Crockett)

Credits must go to the brilliant staging and design team of Wayne Cilento and Eugene Lee, who make you almost completely forget that you're in the theatre from the moment the lights dim.

I can only imagine the challenges that must have been faced when designing the props used to simulate flying in the show, only matched by the costumes by Susan Hilferty which were absolutely outstanding, with particular mention to the flying monkeys and Doctor Dillamond.

Laura Pick as Elphaba brought the house down with her powerhouse vocals (Image: Matt Crockett) I have to give a special mention to Laura Pick and Sarah O'Connor in the lead roles of the enemies turned best friends Elphaba, later to be known as the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good.

Performing these roles given the vocal and physical talent required is no mean feat, and it was an honour to watch these two gifted masters at work, particularly Pick, who has a number of heavy duty solo songs in the show, including The Wizard and I and No Good Deed.

She handled them masterfully, delivering on every note, and the thunderous applause that brought the audience to their feet at curtain call showed just how talented the entire creative team is.

I certainly felt that I was Defying Gravity by the of this absolutely magnificent show.

Already the 10th longest running West End show in British history, and winner of more than 100 global awards, Wicked has already been seen by more than 65 million people worldwide and in October 2024 celebrated the 21st Anniversary of its Broadway premiere.

The two-part Universal Pictures film version will be released in November 2024 and November 2025.

Wicked is now playing at the Wales Millennium Centre until Saturday, November 23.