A freedom of information (FOI) request revealed Newport City Council uses weedkillers containing glyphosate.

The following weedkillers were used in the following spaces:

Grounds maintenance

Nomix Environmental Dual

Nomix Environmental Hilite

Roundup Pro Vantage

Street cleaning

Nomix Environmental Dual

Parks

Nomix Environmental Dual

Countryside

Roundup Provantage

The council confirmed in the FOI request response that the weedkiller used for all departments contains the chemical glyphosate.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Weedkiller is used as needed following best practice guidelines, on a targeted approach and using applicator lance systems.

“Weedkiller is used to treat invasive species every year. There are hundreds of areas hosting invasive species which need to be treated each year to be kept under control.”

Why is the weedkiller controversial?

The chemical glyphosate was introduced by the US agrochemical firm Monsanto in 1974 – who had a factory in Newport.

A report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded that glyphosate was "probably carcinogenic to humans".

In 2018, Raymond Charles, 73, of Talywain, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and was told that it could not be cured.

As part of his job as a forestry worker, Mr Charles started using herbicides in the 1980s until he retired in 2006.

He believed his use of the weedkiller containing the chemical during his work may have been linked to his illness.

He approached Watkins and Gunn in 2019 after hearing about the case in the US of DeWayne Johnson.

Former forestry worker Raymond Charles (Image: File)In 2018, Mr Johnson, age 46 at the time, received $389 million because they linked the use of the weedkiller to his terminal non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

After the trial in San Francisco, Scott Partridge, the vice-president of Monsanto, rejected any link between glyphosate and cancer

However, Clive Thomas, managing partner and Head of Personal Injury at Watkins & Gunn said: “The case in the US has really concerned people about the possibility of a link between glyphosate in weed killer to cancer.

“This has been supported by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) who classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

Reports indicate that more than 54,000 people have sued Monsanto and Bayer AG, claiming to have suffered from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or other forms of cancer.

When and where did the council spray the weedkiller?

The weedkiller is used for ground maintenance across the city during the months of April and May each year.

It is used for street cleaning to spray weeds present on all hard surfaces/footpaths/shopping areas within Newport from April and May.

The council said it is used "as required to control spread of weeds in pavements" and is weather dependent.

Bell Vue Park (on the left) and Beechwood Park (on the right) (Image: Google) This year, the weedkiller was used at Beechwood Park on June 27 and at Bell Vue Park on the first and second of July.

In the countryside, it was used on public rights of way on Kemeys ridge and Usk Valley Walk to treat Giant Hogweed on April 29, 2024.

When will the controversial weedkiller be used again this year?

The FOI request revealed the council’s plans for the use of the weedkiller for the rest of the year for the following spaces:

Ground maintenance:

“Where possible and weather dependent areas will be treated in April and May of each year will follow up treatment carried out in September & October each year.

“This forms industry best practice to ensure invasive species are treated as they start growing each year and when dying back in autumn,” said the council.

Street Cleaning:

"Spraying is ongoing and will be until temperatures drop below six degrees, or the weather becomes too wet," said the council.

Parks:

"No further treatments are programmed in for 2024," said the council.

Countryside:

In October (weather dependent) at Barrack Hill open space and Allt-Yr-Yn Nature Reserve.