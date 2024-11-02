The All Backs, who were crowned the inaugural world champions in 1987, showcased their skill and power, scoring multiple tries and leaving the Welsh side struggling to keep pace.

Pontypool managed just six points through penalties, unable to penetrate the All Blacks' defence. The penalties were scored by Cardiff-born, Matthew Silva.

The match, though one-sided, highlighted Pontypool’s tenacity against one of rugby’s top teams in history.

There were roughly 23,000 fans watching the game in Pontypool Park. The current population of Pontypool is around 28,000.

For fans, it was a memorable display of Welsh resilience, despite the overwhelming strength of the visiting All Blacks.

It was the last time the two sides faced each other. After rugby went professional in 1995, it became far less common for international teams to play club sides like Pontypool RFC.

Back in 1989, as part of their UK tour, New Zealand played 14 games against various opposition and won every match. On the Wales leg of their tour they played against Cardiff, Pontypool, Swansea, Neath, Llanelli, Newport and the Welsh national side.