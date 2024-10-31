Monmouthshire Housing Association signed contracts with J Harper & Son builders for the development which will form part of a wider development of 120 homes in the Monmouthshire village.

It has worked closely with Monmouthshire County Council and Welsh Government to provide an enhanced level of affordable homes.

With the aid of Social Housing Grant, the first phase will deliver 15 more affordable homes than the Section 106 affordable housing requirement for the whole development.



John Keegan, MHA’s chief executive said: “This is our largest development to date, it shows our commitment to building quality homes for rent and for sale, but above all our commitment to Monmouthshire. We hope in the coming years we will be able to acquire and build more sites like this, giving people from the county the option to stay in our beautiful county.



"As part of the Section 106 planning agreement, we will contribute in excess of £357,000 towards sustainable and public transport and highways."



MHA has also secured £36,000 of funding, through its procurement, to be spent on local community causes.

Its engagement team will work with the community to find out how they want the money to be spent.



Work is expected to start next month.