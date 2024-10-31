In partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly, the supermarket’s Wales stores donate surplus food year-round.

But with them all closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, there is an opportunity for more charities to benefit from the partnership.

Charities will be paired with local Aldi stores this Christmas and will be able to collect fresh and chilled food products nearing the end of their shelf life.

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that the services provided by our incredible charity partners are needed now more than ever. That’s why we are dedicated to providing as much support as possible for the communities we serve this Christmas.”

Steve Butterworth, chief executive officer at Neighbourly, said: “Christmas can be a challenging time for some families, and we expect many will depend on the services of local charities this year.

“We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could use the extra help that businesses like Aldi provide, so we encourage them to sign up.”

Any groups interested in collecting unsold food at Christmas which are not currently working with Neighbourly should contact aldi@neighbourly.com by Friday, November 8.

Customers also have the opportunity to donate any food or household products to local causes all year round through community donation points in all Aldi stores.