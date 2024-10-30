This is the largest settlement in real terms in the history of devolution.

The budget includes a £1.7 billion top-up through the Barnett formula, with £1.5 billion for day-to-day spending and £250 million for capital investment.

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, said: "This budget has delivered for Wales for the first time in a generation.

"The biggest settlement since devolution will provide a record boost to spending for the Welsh Government to support public services like the NHS while thousands of working people across Wales will benefit from today’s increases to their wages."

The Chancellor has committed to protecting the living standards of working people.

The National Living Wage will increase from £11.44 to £12.21 an hour from April 2025, a 6.7 per cent increase worth £1,400 a year for a full-time worker.

The National Minimum Wage for 18 to 20-year-olds will also see a record rise from £8.60 to £10 an hour.

The Chancellor has also made the decision to protect working people in Wales from being dragged into higher tax brackets by confirming that National Insurance Contributions thresholds will be unfrozen from 2028-29 onwards.

The budget will also benefit motorists by freezing fuel duty for one year, a tax cut worth £3 billion, with the temporary 5p cut extended to March 22, 2026.

This will save the average car driver £59, vans £126 and Heavy Goods Vehicles £1,079 next year.

The budget also includes measures to support Welsh pubs and smaller brewers in Wales, with the UK Government cutting duty on qualifying draught products by 1p.

This measure reduces duty bills by more than £70 million a year, cutting duty on an average strength pint in a pub by a penny.

The chancellor has made clear that, whilst protecting working people with measures to reduce the cost of living, there would be difficult decisions required.

The budget will ask businesses and the wealthiest to pay their fair share while making taxes fairer.

This includes an increase in the rate of Employers’ National Insurance by 1.2 percentage points, to 15 per cent.

The Secondary Threshold – the level at which employers start paying national insurance on each employee’s salary – will reduce from £9,100 per year to £5,000 per year.

The smallest businesses will be protected as the Employment Allowance will increase to £10,500 from £5,000, allowing Welsh firms to employ four National Living Wage workers full time without paying employer national insurance on their wages.

The budget also announced a package of measures that disincentivise activities that cause ill health, by renewing the tobacco duty escalator which increases all tobacco duty rates by RPI+2 per cent plus an above escalator increase to hand rolling tobacco (totalling RPI+12 per cent).

The chancellor also doubled down on fiscal responsibility through two new fiscal rules that put the public finances on a sustainable path and prioritise investment to support long-term growth, and new principles of stability.