The culture secretary Lisa Nandy was speaking at the News Media Association’s Journalism Matters parliamentary reception.

She told an audience of more than 120 publishers, Parliamentarians, and civil servants that local journalists were crucial in providing trusted information to the public.

The Culture Secretary said government could help the industry by 'creating a fair balance between publishers and platforms and a level playing field for local media online'.

She said: "We will do our bit and we need you to do yours. Because that is what is at stake. To protect fearless, truthful journalism. Which holds power to account. Gives voice to the voiceless. And shapes a nation.”

The Journalism Matters parliamentary reception was hosted by Shadow Culture Secretary Julia Lopez MP.

She said: “We need to underpin journalism, not just at a national level but also at a local level.”

Also speaking at the event, Newsquest regional editor Richard Porritt highlighted the huge reach of local news media and called for measures from government to help the sector including diverting more advertising spend into local journalism.

He said: “Whatever the technological advances, the role journalism plays remains absolutely vital. This is an industry we cannot afford to let suffer – journalism is one of the cornerstones of a functioning democratic society. When no one else will listen, when people think all hope is gone, when justice seems just a pipedream it is my reporters people come to see.

“There is a future for news publishers. And I believe it is a bright one. That is exciting – and it is excellent news for this country that we all love so much. But for us to continue to move forward we do need some things to change. We need the recognition we deserve – and, ultimately, it will be for the good of communities up and down the country.”