Hallowe’en was on Thursday but the ghostly goings-on continue at the Riverfront while a gig at the Corn Exchange follows the Newport Rising March.

FLAME REACTION

Those who carry a torch for double Welsh Music Prize winners Adwaith are in for a treat this weekend at the Corn Exchange.

The Newport Rising march takes place in Newport on Saturday afternoon, starting at Belle Vue Park at 4.30pm and ending at Westgate Square, where there will be live music and performances.

The event is free with torches available to buy in advance and afterwards Adwaith are performing a gig at the Corn Exchange.

The Carmarthen three-piece won the Welsh Music Prize for their debut Melyn in 2018 and repeated the trick with Bato Mato two years ago.

“They’ll be joined by Welsh Music Prize-nominated Slate and Joe Kelly and the Royal Pharmacy as we celebrate the 185th anniversary of the Newport Rising,” reads the promo.

Tickets cost £15 and after 9pm under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

WITCH OPTION TO GO FOR…

The questions could be devilishly hard at an interactive quiz with quips at the Riverfront on Saturday, with two performances of Wi-Fi Wars Hallowe’en Special.

The event is hosted by comedian Steve McNeil, team captain on UKTV’s ‘Dara O Briain's Go 8 Bit’, with Guinness world record-breaking ‘tech whizz’ Rob Sedgebeer providing assistance.

“WiFi Wars returns with a very spooky version of the live comedy game show where you all play along,” reads the promo.

“Log in with your smartphone or tablet and compete in a range of games, puzzles and quizzes to win the show, and prizes.”

There are shows at 3pm and 7pm – with entirely different games and quizzes – with an age recommendation of six and over for the matinee and 12 and over for the evening.

Tickets cost £12.50, £10.50 concessions.

SEEING THE LIGHT

Circus of Positivity CIC are holding their annual LED night with Octopus Lounge on Saturday.

The event, at Llanarth Court in East Dock Road in Newport, is aimed at those who struggle with typical bonfire night celebrations, such of those who struggle with anxiety or sensitivity to loud noises, and are looking for a more relaxed alternative.

From 5.30pm to 8pm Circus of Positivity volunteers will be demonstrating skills such as juggling, poi and hula hoop with LED equipment outside the bistro and dessert parlour, with a timetable of demonstrations.

Inside the Octopus Lounge team will serve bonfire night themed treats alongside their usual menu.

RING LAND

There will be Sunday evening grappling on Newport High Street courtesy of New Wave Wrestling.

The Ring of Fire event is at the Corn Exchange with doors opening at 6pm and the action starting at 6.30pm. There will be eight matches at the family-friendly wrestling show.

Standing tickets cost £17, unreserved seating is £19.75 with front row seats closest to the action costing £21.45.