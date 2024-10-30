Three drug gang members who shipped vast quantities of cocaine from Southend to South Wales for onward supply were sentenced on October 16.

Armani Brown, 26, Ahmed Hassan, 22, and Phillip Royal, 55, all appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 16 October after they all pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – cocaine.

Two of the defendants – Armani Brown and Ahmed Hassan – also admitted a second count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – crack cocaine.

PC Adam Griffiths, the officer in the case, said: “This was a lengthy investigation into an organised crime group who were using sophisticated methods to avoid coming to police attention.

“As part of our investigation, we found that this OCG was responsible for supplying 20 kilograms of cocaine - worth an estimated £1 million at wholesale prices but with a far higher street value - over a five-month period.

“Through analysis of mobile phones, the structure of the gang became clear and how they were operating.

“Brown appeared to be the ringleader, orchestrating Royal to travel from Newport to Southend – a round-trip of more than 350 miles – to collect the Cocaine before Hassan would then courier them across Newport.

“I am pleased with the prison sentence imposed, we hope this sends a clear message to those involved in drug supply, we will not stand for you profiting at the misery of others.

“We urge anyone who has any information or witnesses suspicious activity to contact us. We take all intelligence seriously and will investigate.”

Armani Brown received a sentence of seven years and eight months imprisonment for two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs while Hassan was jailed for five years and seven months imprisonment for the same offences.

Phillip Royal received the same length of sentence as his co-defendant Hassan for one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – cocaine.