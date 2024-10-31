In a Facebook post, a councillor warned fireworks and other harmful materials had been pushed through windows and letterboxes.

In the post warning residents, Cllr Allan Morris said: “A house fire or burn to the body is not funny.

"The shock and stress their actions cause to their victims is shameful and potentially deadly.

“We have also had reports they’re also throwing fireworks out of cars over Cineworld and Tesco."

He told the Argus he was made aware that the other night a man had an ‘attack on his house’.

He added that he had been made aware of other recent similar attacks which motivated him to write the Facebook post.

There is a very fine line between a bit of fun and a fatality. This can very quickly get out of hand," he said.

The councillor, who was a firefighter for 30 years, recalled an incident five years ago in which he said, ‘people were lucky to get out’.

He said those responsible ‘have no idea the danger they are putting people in’ for what they think is a ‘harmless idea’.

“If somebody gets badly hurt, it could be classed as Arson with intent to endanger life which carries a life sentence,” he said.

Read more:

He added, those responsible are ‘usually teenagers or older who should know better’.

The Lliswerry councillor who had the following message for parents, said:

“Parents need to take a little bit more control. People need to ask where their kids have been to solve anti-social behaviour.

“If your kids are coming out smelling of smoke, if you find matches or lighters on your kids, you should ask them why.”

He advises residents in the area to keep their windows closed and make sure their letterboxes are secure in the run up to bonfire night.