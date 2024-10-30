The vehicle recovered by officers, a brown Ford Fiesta, was towed away earlier today (October 30).

Residents are advised by police to use a Faraday pouch to block key signals, to double check your vehicle is locked overnight and to not leave valuables on show.

In a Post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police Newport Officers said: “#MaindeeNPT have located and recovered a stolen vehicle in the Ringland area today🚔🚨.

“A reminder to local residents: ❗️Use a Faraday pouch to block key signals🔐Double check your vehicle is locked overnight📱Don't leave any valuables on show.”

If your car is stolen you should call your local police station, call your insurance company and tell the DVLA id your insurance company pays out.

The police will give you a crime reference number which you will need when you call your insurance company.