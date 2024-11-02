Fortunately, there are plenty of pubs in Newport to choose from to share a drink next to an open fire.

We’ve put a list together of the top five local pubs where you can go with friends or family this autumn and winter.

The Tredegar Arms (Image: File) This pub restaurant can be found at 4 Caerphilly Road in Bassaleg, Newport and is open seven days a week.

Food is served Monday to Sunday from 11.30am until 9pm with a menu including non-gluten containing ingredients.

If you are looking for an evening activity this weekend, the pub is hosting a quiz night on Sunday November 3 from 8pm until 10pm which costs £2 to enter per team.

If you are feeling brave, there is also a karaoke night on November 29 between 8pm and 11pm which is hosted every Friday of the month.

The Dragonfly

The Dragonfly inside with an cosy fire (Image: File) This country pub can be found at Lakeside Drive in Coedkernew, Duffryn Newport and is open seven days a week.

It re-opened in 2017 with a cosy interior after an extensive refurbishment that gave it a new breath of life.

The Ruperra Arms

The Ruperra Arms (Image: File) This charming pub, which can be found at 73 Caerphilly Road in Bassaleg Newport, is open Monday to Sunday.

Their Tapas and sharing platters are offered Monday to Saturday and they have a roast menu on Sundays.

It has a warm atmosphere with wooden beams and features like a traditional stone wall.

This is where the fireplace can be found, making it a good option for these colder upcoming months.

The Hanbury Arms

The Hanbury Arms exterior (Image: File) This pub and restaurant can be found at Hanbury Close in Caerleon Newport and is open every day of the week.

It was once a traditional coaching inn and was a favourite of Alfred Lord Tennyson who stayed in the pub and wrote some of his poetry there.

“We’ve got everything you need to enjoy the colder months in comfort, including delicious choices of beer and wine,” says Hanbury Arms.

The Red Lion

The Red Lion pub (Image: File) This pub, known for its rugby match atmosphere, can be found at 47 Stow Hill, Newport and is open every day of the week.

It serves traditional ale such as Timothy Taylor, Wye Valley Butty Bach and London Pride.

They also serve Thatcher’s Gold, Inches apple cider, Cools, Carling, Guinness, Heineken and Worthington’s on draft.