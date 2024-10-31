With Halloween approaching fast, police are working to encourage people to be considerate of others and respectful of their wishes.

While it is important that everyone is able to enjoy themselves safely and responsibly, Gwent Police are committed to taking action against those intent on acting anti-socially.

In conjunction with our partners at Monmouthshire County Council, we’re working to help keep residents of Caldicot safe from harm.

As part of Operation Lumley, a government-funded initiative, our officers have been carrying out visible patrols - and will continue to in the areas around Caldicot town centre identified as hotspots for anti-social behaviour.

There will be an increased police presence in the evenings in Caldicot on Thursday (31 October), Friday (1 November), Saturday (2 September), Sunday (3 November), Monday (4 November) and Tuesday (5 November).

“This is commonly one of our busiest periods of the year, one where reports of anti-social behaviour tend to increase,” said Crime Prevention Inspector Christine James.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their communities and we can only build safer communities by working together as partners.

“While the vast majority of people in Caldicot will behave responsibly; we’ll continue our work to address any problems such as crime and public safety.”

Monmouthshire County Council will be putting additional measures in place to keep people safe in Caldicot.

Accredited private security staff will be working in pairs to patrol the area around High Street on Thursday (31 October) evening.

Extended opening hours at The Zone Youth Centre are being backed up by outreach work from additional members of the Youth Services team, wearing easy-to-recognise clothing.

In support of this proactive work to reduce anti-social behaviour, extra staff from the Shared Resource Service (SRS) will be working in the CCTV control room to monitor the area’s safety cameras.

Cllr Angela Sandles, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement at Monmouthshire County Council, said: “Together with Gwent Police, we’ve identified areas of Caldicot where anti-social behaviour is a concern for residents.

“Our staff will be working in partnership with the police throughout this week to ensure that Caldicot town centre remains a welcoming and safe environment for everyone.”

If you’re concerned about crime or anti-social behaviour in your area, please contact Gwent Police via their website, social media accounts or by calling 101.

In an emergency, always call 999.