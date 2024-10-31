According to the official announcement, the Wye Bridge on the A466, Wyebridge Street and A40 northbound were not supposed to be closed on Monday night, only on Tuesday, October 28 and Wednesday, October 29.

However, the unexpected closure on Monday led to many motorists expressing their frustration with the lack of information on social media.

One driver posted that she had been trying to get between Cardiff and Monmouth on Monday only to find the bridge closed, and asked: "What's the point of a timetable for the Wye Bridge closure if they aren't going to stick to it?"

Other people reflected this opinion, adding that the confusion was "so frustrating" as "we're all trying to co-ordinate journeys around the closure dates".

The closures, which are in place to enable South Wales Trunk Road Agents to complete an urgent installation of traffic signals and the related furniture, as well as the associated civils works, are diverting drivers 15 miles from the bridge.

A signed diversion route is in place, with drivers diverted down the A40, then the A4136 and vice versa, and when Wyebridge Street is closed, drivers will be diverted down the A40, then A466 Dixton Road, A466 Monk Street, A466 Whitecross Street, A466 St James Square, A466 St James Street and vice versa.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales apologised for the unexpected closure's disruption.

They said: "An unscheduled closure took place on 27 October, which was the result of a miscommunication between the principal contractor and traffic management sub-contractors.

"We have since addressed this issue and are re-briefing all parties involved to ensure that future road closures are communicated accurately and in advance. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to motorists."

The A466 Wyebridge Street is now expected to be closed tonight (Thursday), Friday, and almost every day for the next three weeks from 8pm to 6am.

The full details of closures are here:

A466 Wyebridge Street will be closed from 20:00 to 06:00 for 3 nights.

3-8 November & 10-15 November 20:00 – 06:00

• A466 Wyebridge Street will be closed from 20:00 to 06:00 for 5 nights.

4-8 November & 10-14 November 20:00 – 06:00

• A466 Wye Bridge will be closed from 20:00 to 6:00 for 4 nights.

13-15 November 20:00 – 06:00

• A40 northbound will be closed from 20:00 to 6:00 for 2 nights.