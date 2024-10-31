Gwent Police are appealing to find Judd Parfitt, 13, from Blaenavon who has been reported missing.

Judd was last seen in High Street, Blaenavon, at around 5pm on Monday 28 October and is believed to have caught the X24 bus.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, black trainers and a black “The North Face” jacket.

Judd is described as white, around 5ft tall and of slim build with short brown hair.

He has links to Pontypool and Cwmbran.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400359071.

Judd is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.