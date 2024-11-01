Nant-y-Parc Primary School, in Senghenydd, received 200 pumpkins through Tesco’s Fruit and Veg for Schools scheme, a £4 million initiative aimed at providing fresh produce to young people nationwide.

After the school approached the store on Crossways Retail Park, the Caerphilly Tesco team extended the scheme to provide the pumpkins for some Hallowe'en cheer.

Pupils have been carving them out into spooky creative jack-o’-lanterns and then later made soup with them.

Nicola Davies, headteacher at Nant-y-Parc Primary School, said: “The children’s faces absolutely lit up when they saw the pumpkins being delivered –it was such a joyful surprise.

"They’ve had so much fun with them, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support in making healthy eating a hands-on, enjoyable experience for our students.”

Tesco’s Fruit and Veg for Schools scheme will provide funding for pupils in 30 schools across South Wales – three of them being in Caerphilly and Bedwas – to receive at least one piece of fruit or veg a day, giving their diets a healthy and nutritious boost.

The other schools are Graig-Y-Rhacca Primary School, Machen, and St James Primary School, Caerphilly.

Henry Gosling, Tesco Fruit & Veg for Schools manager, said: “Although pumpkins weren’t part of the original scheme, when the school reached out, we just couldn’t say no. We saw a wonderful opportunity to bring a bit of seasonal excitement to the pupils, while also encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle.

“It’s been a joy to support their learning in such a fun, hands-on way.”

The scheme was originally developed in partnership with the British Nutrition Foundation and Groundwork UK to not only promote healthy eating but also support schools in making nutrition fun and educational for students.