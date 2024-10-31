Anthony Richards, a 34-year-old from the Caerphilly area, had been called back to prison after breaching his licence on Monday, October 28.

Richards had breached his licence conditions and had been recalled to prison.

He received a prison sentence of five months 29 days for the possession of an offensive weapon at Newport Magistrates' Court on 12 August 2024.

Just after 10am on Thursday, October 31, Gwent Police confirmed on social media that he had been located and arrested.

The force thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.