Michael Perkins of Malpas in Newport, currently lives in a property on Oliphant Circle, and has experienced increasing safety and health issues within the property.

Mr Perkins, who says he has learning disabilities and mental health issues, has rats in his attic, and has repeatedly asked to be moved as a result of this.

However, he says his request has been ignored by Newport City Homes, who own the property, despite the home being previously described as "unfit" by a judge.

Mr Perkins said: "I feel like I'm being bullied. It's been a really difficult year and it feels like my landlord is just refusing to help me.

"It's like they don't believe me when I try to tell them anything. It's not just the rats that I can hear scurrying around at night, there's damp too.

"I've got almost no fight left in me. All I want is a place that's fit for me to live in, and that's what I was originally promised, but now it's being ignored. It's a major disrespect to me."

Mr Perkins, who has regular visits from a support worker, says things have been very difficult recently, which he believes led Newport City Homes to restrict his means of contacting them.

He explained: "I can get a bit much, but when you're living somewhere you know is unfit and dealing with people in a really uncomfortable environment, you sometimes can't help it.

"I know these flats and properties aren't fit for purpose - I've seen places like this in the area be knocked down recently.

"All I want is somewhere safe to live, and I've been mocked and ignored by Newport City Homes for ages now. It seems like they just don't care, and have tried to restrict all my contact.

"I have only been able to email them, but with no response to any of the issues I've raised."

Despite having meetings with both his housing officer and an exterminator, Mr Perkins says the issue has not been resolved.

He explained: "The property is in such a disgraceful condition I wouldn't even let a dog live here. I can hear the rats every night and it's awful for my mental health.

"Newport City Homes just does not appear to care about the extra needs of its tenants, and I've had enough. I can't cope anymore."

Newport City Homes has confirmed they are working closely with Mr Perkins over his issues.

A spokesperson from Newport City Homes said: "However, we must be able to fully assess and inspect properties before we can do any work to resolve the problem.

"If a customer declines our request to go into their home, we can’t address the problem.



"We will continue to liaise closely with Mr Perkins to address his concerns until the issue has been resolved.”