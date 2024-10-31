Officers have arrested 37-year-old Kyle Depace from the Caerphilly area who had been recalled after being released on Tuesday, September 10.

He had been recalled on Tuesday, October 29.

He received a prison sentence of three years for a burglary offence at Newport Crown Court on Friday 2 June 2023, and had links to the Cardiff area.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed via social media around 10.30am on Thursday, October 31, that Depace had been found.

They said: "We recently appealed for information to find Kyle Depace, 37, from the Caerphilly area, who had been recalled to prison.

"Depace has now been found and arrested. Thanks for sharing our appeal."