Mr Crewe, 36, was found unresponsive with serious injuries on Chepstow Road in Maindee on the evening of Tuesday, May 14.

Mr Crewe died from a single stab wound to the chest.

David Sisman, 21, of Hubert Road in Newport, is on trial for his murder. Sisman denies the charge.

When doctors tested Mr Crewe's blood at the scene of his death, they found that it contained cocaine.

There was 9.3 milligrams of cocaine per 100 millilitres of Mr Crewe's blood.

It was also discovered that Mr Crewe's blood had alcohol in it.

There was 157 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The drink-driving limit in England and Wales is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

It is not possible to determine what state Mr Crewe would have been in with those quantities of cocaine and alcohol in his system because each person has different tolerance levels. However, the average individual would be intoxicated if they had that much alcohol in their system.

Newport Crown Court heard that on the day of his death, Mr Crewe had bought a pack of Desperados beer and cigarettes from the Beechwood Stores convenience shop on Christchurch Road, Newport.

The court heard that Mr Crewe had previous convictions of violence. On August 10, 2015 he assaulted his then-girlfriend's father.

Two years later, Mr Crewe sent threatening messages to another ex-girlfriend in which he said: "Watch it you little c***, I am going to kill you."

Mr Crewe told medical professionals around that time that he felt he had to hurt someone or himself in order to get help.

The day after Mr Crewe's death, just after 8.20pm on May 15, Sisman was arrested on the south-bound slip road at junction 32 of the M32 in Bristol. Sisman had a romantic date arranged in Bristol on that day.

During the arrest, Sisman's car and the police car were damaged.

Upon being arrested, Sisman told the police officers: "I am worried about my car, mate."

Sisman has decided not to give evidence in the trial. The jury will retire to consider its verdict tomorrow.