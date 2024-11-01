Newport Bus have confirmed plans to make a temporary road diversion on routes 18 and 19 Friday, November 1, due to road closures for works on the nearby Almond Drive in Malpas, Newport.

The affected stops are:

Malpas, Malpas Park School, northeast bound

Malpas Park Primary School, southwest bound

Fern Rise, northwest bound

Japonica Close, southeast bound

The diversions will be in place from 9am to 4pm.

A Newport Bus spokesperson said: "During this time, both the 18 and 19 will be unable to serve Malpas Park Primary School bus stop both inbound and outbound, and the 19 will be unable to serve Fern Rise and Japonica Close bus stops both inbound and outbound.



"Route 18 will divert via Montgomery Road. Once the bus reaches Claremont Road, it’ll resume its normal route.



"Route 19 will divert via Pillmawr Road both inbound and outbound, and Westfield Drive bus stop cannot be served.



"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."

There will also be a another temporary change to a couple of routes from Monday, November 4 between Chepstow and Newport.

The routes 73 and X74 will be affected until Monday, November 11.

Route 73: Chepstow - Caerwent - Newport

On Monday to Saturday, there will be a new late evening journey departing Chepstow at 2225. This follows requests for a later journey from Langstone Business Park and Celtic Manor/ICCW into Newport. This bus will serve Langstone Business Park at approximately 2245 and Celtic Manor/ICCW at 22:48.



Route X74 Chepstow – Caldicot – Magor – Newport

The 0600 journey from Newport will operate 10 minutes earlier.



The 0715 journey from Chepstow will depart at 0705 and operate slightly earlier from most stops up-to Caldicot.

This journey has been given more time to compete the route so will arrive at Newport seven minutes later. Where possible, we will be allocating a double deck vehicle to this journey.

Newport Bus says these changes have been made as a result of customer feedback.



