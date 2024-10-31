South Wales Argus
Crash on key motorway junction leaves traffic down to single lane

Live

Crash near Coldra on M4 leaves traffic on single lane

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash at J24 Coldra on the M4 has left traffic in a single lane
  • Two lanes are currently blocked and traffic officers are on route
  • There is congestion in the area

