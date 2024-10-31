The Dogs Trust has these tips to keep your dog safe and happy this Hallowe'en.

It's a good idea to head out before any festivities and take extra tasty treats with you. If you spot any trick or treaters while you’re out, head away from them and reward your dog with a treat.

Keep human treats and sweets safely out of your dog's reach.

Lilypad - Dogs Trust Cardiff (Image: Dogs Trust) Be careful when opening doors so your dog doesn't accidentally escape - before Halloween arrives, think about your dog’s access to the door.

Keep the costumes and dressing up for humans only - adding a new and unfamiliar item for your dog to wear can cause them to be uncomfortable.

Edgar - Dogs Trust Bridgend (Image: Dogs Trust) Feed your dog their main meals before the trick or treating begins so they can eat at a relaxed time - you could save a small portion of their food to prepare some food-based enrichment activities for later in the evening, to help keep them calm and relaxed.

Think twice about taking your dog out trick or treating - even dogs who aren’t fazed by people dressed up and all the excitement involved with Halloween may not enjoy it for as long as you do. They might prefer to be at home in their safe and comfy space with their favourite enrichment activity and toys.

Gilber - Dogs Trust Cardiff (Image: Dogs Trust)