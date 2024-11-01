That was the feeling of the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Rhian Bowen-Davies.

Ms Bowen-Davies said: "It is disappointing that despite using the budget to raise an estimated £40bn, the Chancellor has decided not to reverse her decision to means test the winter fuel payment, and did not announce any specific support to mitigate its impact.

“This decision will result in hundreds of thousands of older people missing out on crucial financial support, and many older people have told me they are hugely worried about the effect this will have on their health and well-being.

“In my view, the Chancellor has missed an opportunity to demonstrate she has listened to the concerns raised by older people and stakeholders, and, more importantly, to take action to ensure people do not miss out on the support they need.”