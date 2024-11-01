The owner of the property in Peterstone Wentlooge, who previously wanted to turn the land into a housing market, recently put the pub up on the market.

A campaign group, 'Save the Six Bells' run by residents who want to save the pub is trying to raise funds to buy the property.

The group is raising the funds through shareholders, donations and fundraising to save the pub and turn it into a community hub.

Summer fair fundraiser (Image: Save the Six Bells) A GoFundMe page was set up as part of the fundraising effort with a target of £6,000.

The ‘Save the Six Bells’ committee has been working to save the Six Bells Inn in Peterstone, which closed in 2018, for the past 18 months.

On October 30, in a Facebook post, the Save the Six Bells Peterstone campaign group said:

“Thanks to the incredible support from our community we reached our initial GoFundMe target of £6,000, which combined with our fundraising efforts came to over £10,000.

“This milestone has been made possible by the generosity of our amazing supporters, but the journey is far from over.

“The real work begins now, as we set our sights on the much larger goal of raising £400,000 to purchase the Six Bells and bring our vision to life.

Earlier this month, campaigners urged the local community to get involved in a two-week consultation.

This was to help begin their plans to turn the derelict pub in Peterstone into a community hub.

Amanda Reynolds, with other members of the ‘Save the Six Bells’ committee created a business plan to save the building from being turned into housing.

Ms Reynolds previously said: “Covid brought home that there was no place for us to go and gather as a community.

“So, we started getting the ball rolling even though it has been slow progress."

Ruth Jones MP at the summer fair fundraiser event (Image: Save the Six Bells)

Ruth Jones MP for Newport West and Islwyn, who has backed the campaign, said:

“I have so many great memories of the Six Bells in Peterstone. It’s in a sad state now, but that doesn’t mean things can’t change.

“A local group wants to take it over and turn it into a community hub for everyone to enjoy, including walkers on the Wales Coast Path.”

Amanda Reynolds, on the importance of the pub to the community, said: “This is about creating a community hub.

"It's having that pub that's serving amazing local food but it's also having a daytime café where people can come and congregate and be a community together again.”