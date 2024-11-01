Blue Tube Scaffolding Ltd was nominated for the award by Charlotte Jones, a member of the public, recognising the business' help for the homeless and its involvement in local initiatives.

Blue Tube Scaffolding Ltd has over the last year implemented various initiatives aimed at supporting the homeless and vulnerable populations in their community.

These include fundraising events and establishing partnerships with charities.

The ScaffStar Award celebrates firms not only for their service delivery but also corporate responsibility.

Blue Tube Scaffolding Ltd's win reflects their unwavering dedication to social issues and their proactive approach to community engagement.

A spokesman for Blue Tube, which was presented with the award at an event at the Belfry Hotel & Resort in Birmingham, said: “We are honoured to receive the ScaffStar Award, but this recognition really belongs to our incredible team and our community partners who have worked tirelessly to support those in need.”