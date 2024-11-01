The groups in Newbridge and Abertillery are run by Royal Voluntary Service and meet weekly at the Newbridge Memo (Mondays, 10am to noon) and at The Cwtch, Blana Community Centre (Thursdays 10am to noon).

The groups provide vital support for those living with dementia and the loved ones caring for them.

The call for volunteers and new members follows the publication of a new report by Royal Voluntary Service and the University of Birmingham - Living well with dementia: better community provision for all.

The report found that nationally, 37 per cent of people caring, or who have cared for, loved ones with dementia have been offered no support to help them cope since diagnosis.

The RVS is calling for urgent action to plug gaps in service provision to enable more people to live well with dementia nationwide.

Dr Rachel Fox, national dementia development manager at Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Dementia is a growing challenge, with rates expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040.

"The impacts are far-reaching and with no effective medical treatment yet available, it’s becoming increasingly crucial to offer more support to all those affected.

"We are inviting residents from in and around Newbridge and Abertillery to be part of the solution and volunteer at these important groups. We also have spaces for new attendees.”

Royal Voluntary Service has developed a steady growth of activity and support groups for people living with dementia and/or their carers, family and friends.

It runs 60 dementia support groups across 12 localities in England, Scotland and Wales, supporting more than 1,000 people annually.

The groups are all run by staff together with the support of volunteers and invite those affected by dementia to meet on a regular basis to form peer support networks and take part in wide variety of activities to promote both physical and cognitive wellbeing.

To find out more go to the Royal Voluntary Service website.