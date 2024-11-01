The decision was made at the full council meeting on October 28 at the Woodland Road Sports & Social Centre in Croesyceiliog.

Attending the meeting were councillors S. Matthews (chair), V. Williams, D. Dewar, N. Davies, V. Crick, C. Crick, M. Price, and J. Boycott, alongside clerk Sian Davies, administrator Kelly Lewis, academic lead HDRC at University of South Wales Carolyn Wallace and Gareth Cook, head of HDRC for Torfaen County Borough Council.

Apologies for absence were received from councillors S. O’Dobhain, L. Boycott, and D. Williams.

At the meeting, it was agreed that councillors will attend different Remembrance services in the area to lay wreaths on behalf of the community council.

Councillor D. Williams will attend the Cwmbran service, Councillor N. Davies will attend the Pontnewydd service, Councillor V. Williams will attend the Pontrhydyrun Baptist Church service, and Councillor S. Matthews will attend the Woodland Road service.

Councillors D. Dewar and S. O’Dobhain will also support the Woodland Road service by reading the roll of honour and reciting Flanders Fields.

The meeting also included a presentation from Gareth Cook and Carolyn Wallace of the Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC).

The pair asked the council to help start developing research strategies for the HDRC.

The members engaged in a brainstorming session to collectively answer the focus prompt: "When I consider wellbeing in Torfaen, I think we need to do something about..."

The discussions covered various aspects, including access to GPs, empowering residents to manage their health, traffic and crime prevention, housing, and the protection of green spaces.

Other topics included supporting the elderly in maintaining their homes, encouraging the use of community groups to support wellbeing, and tackling social isolation, poverty, and fuel poverty.

The council was also briefed on the financial reports and statements, which were duly noted.

Cheque payments listed were received and approved, and the monthly financial report up to October 28 was also noted.

The chair shared announcements, including attendance at the Blaenavon Town Council awards evening, described as a 'good evening attended by a lot of people and a lot of awards were granted' and the Woodland Road war memorial dedication.

The chair also mentioned the Windrush event, explaining that due to short notice, a community council representative was unable to attend.

The clerk updated the council on assistance offered to Cwmbran Community Council for the Bruchsal dignitaries' visit.

The council was assured that arrangements were in hand and that the chair was welcome to give a short speech. Cllr Matthews hoped that many members would attend.

The council also received updates from meetings of outside bodies.

Councillor N. Davies attended a CCYP meeting and informed the council about a new structure for the organisation, which will now be a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO).

Councillor V. Crick updated the council on the Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre, which is considering improvements to the building, including a lift for better access for disabled users.

In other matters, the council approved the first 50 per cent payment of SLA, approved grant applications, and agreed on a display cabinet to be purchased from Ikea for the chambers. The councillor also highlighted that the centre's grants from the Arts Centre have reduced 'considerably.'

The 75th anniversary booklet is to be amended in line with previous feedback and it was hoped the booklets would be printed by the end of the week.

The council was unable to arrange a separate meeting to discuss the draft Cwmbran Placemaking Plan due to other commitments.

The meeting concluded at 8pm.