The Risca branch of the Royal British Legion joined forces with construction firm Willmott Dixon and Caerphilly County Borough Council to transform the St Mary’s Street memorial and surrounding garden area.

Volunteers cleared weeds and overgrowth from the garden, planted shrubs, repainted benches and cleaned the area in preparation for the Remembrance Sunday event on November 10.

New metal military silhouettes were added, along with a ‘poppy waterfall’ created by Risca RBL and Risca Yarn Bombers,

Caerphilly County Borough Council is working in partnership with Willmott Dixon to develop a later living scheme on the former Ty Darran care homesite , opposite the war memorial.

The hoarding around the site will become a temporary extension of the war memorial for Remembrance Sunday, when it will feature the names of all those from the Risca area who lost their lives in both world wars.

Steve Veysey, Risca Royal British Legion, said “We are very grateful for the help given by Willmott Dixon and Caerphilly Council in cleaning up the war memorial surroundings.

“The work was divided between the three teams, and everyone was very enthusiastic to get the improvements made in time for the biggest day of the Legion's year, Remembrance Sunday.

“It’s wonderful to see the community coming together to ensure that the memorial is looking its best and is a fitting tribute for the fallen. We are very pleased that Willmott Dixon have been so proactive and look forward to working with them over the remaining period they are on site.”

Ian Jones, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “One of our key priorities is to support the people in the communities where we build to thrive. To be part of the transformation of the war memorial that’s close to our Ty Darran project is an honour."