Next year’s event takes place on Sunday, April 13, and will include marathon, half marathon, 10K and mile races.

While the 10K race is due to go on sale later this year as part of the R4W 10K Series, runners looking to take part in the marathon or half marathon can enter now to take advantage of an early bird entry offer.

But they’ll need to act quickly if they want to be ahead of the discount offer’s cut-off time at the end of November.

The popular event boasts one of the flattest marathon courses in Europe. More than 70 per cent of finishers have managed to earn themselves a PB, landing the event in a listing of the 10 fastest marathons in the world by Runners World.

Matt Newman, chief executive at event organisers Run 4 Wales, said: “With a variety of distances on offer the ABP Newport Marathon Festival should be a date in every runner’s 2025 calendar.

“All the races start and finish on Newport’s vibrant riverfront so runners can expect an electric atmosphere and a warm Welsh welcome, but if they want to secure their saving on entry they’ll need to act quickly to take advantage of our early bird offer.”

The early bird offer will last until the end of November. Runners can enter the marathon for just £48 or the half marathon for just £39 – saving themselves £6 versus the cost of general entry.

Mind and Mind in Gwent have also come on board as lead charity partner, also offering runners a reduced entry in return for pledging to fundraise for them.

Those who are interested in taking part in the 10K race can pre-register their details and there will also be a mile distance option launching later this year for children, families and those new to running.

For more information or to enter go to the Newport Wales Marathon website.