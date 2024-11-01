The event will be at the Newport Corn Exchange on March 29 after kicking off its first UK 80s spectacular in Exeter on March 1.

Club Tropicana will feature plenty of 80s hits to get you onto the dance floor and Pat Sharp joined by Andy Crane at the Newport event.

Tickets will go on sale on November 1 at 10am via myticket.co.uk/artists/lets-rock-club-tropicana .

Let’s Rock clubbers can expect the usual 80’s bangers and a few surprises to boot. Additional towns and venues will be added in the new year.

So if you 'wanna dance with somebody', then Let’s Rock Club Tropicana is going to be a 'thriller' of an experience that’ll take your breath away.