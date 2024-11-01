Rogerstone Community Council meeting, held on September 4, at Tydu Community Hall, started with a tribute to Trefor Bray, who died on August 22.

Following the tribute, council members moved the police matters agenda item to the top of the list.

This included discussions on issues affecting the community such as off-road vehicles, speeding, drug concerns, and parking issues.

The council also highlighted the importance of police involvement in school visits.

The chairperson extended gratitude to the attending officer for his contribution.

In updates from the previous meeting, the clerk informed that an electrician had verified an electricity supply in the telephone kiosks, making the Greenfield Road kiosk a suitable location for a defibrillator installation.

Regarding the removal of Japanese knotweed, the clerk reassured members about the areas covered and the monitoring process.

Members also reviewed the pros and cons of acquiring an electric truck.

They concluded that purchasing the vehicle would be more cost-effective than leasing based on the clerk's cost analysis.

The vehicle's price of £26,500, excluding VAT, includes an eight-year battery life and five years of free servicing.

The current diesel truck will be retained for grounds work.

The council addressed safety concerns about a section of the public right of way lost due to riverbank erosion.

The Jubilee Park (Rogerstone) Management Company Limited plans to reinstate flood wall protection and will consult with residents about increasing the width of the top of the revetment to 3.5m.

This will be funded through the Flood Protection Wall Contingency Fund.

However, the footpath will remain diverted unless Newport City Council reconsiders.

The council also discussed the formation of a working group to address issues related to the allotments, including draft allotment agreements, water management, and the possibility of having an allotment secretary/committee.

In response to a Freedom of Information request from a resident, members agreed to honour an appointment for the resident to view documents held at the hall on September 12.

However, the council decided not to engage with the resident further unless requests were deemed relevant and reasonable.

The council welcomed Wild Rogerstone's successful grant application for the Bethesda Allotment Project and agreed to discuss planting proposals for the Glade Community Garden.

A proposal from Beccy Williams, a Local Places for Nature Officer, for a community orchard at High Cross Open Space, was also considered.

Members agreed to invite her to the next meeting to discuss this and other potential projects.

The council also discussed the developments at St John's Crescent and Oak Road by Newport City Homes, suggesting that building may start in January 2025 and be completed by spring 2026.

The council approved a budget of up to £300 for the purchase of refreshments for Kindness Day on November 13, an event to be organised by the Rogerstone Community Council chairperson at St Anne's Church.

The day will run from 1pm to 3pm.

Rogerstone Community Council has agreed to pass all its pre-digital minutes and old deeds to Gwent Archives to preserve them.

Anyone wishing to view the documents will then need to make an appointment with the archives.

Members also discussed vandalism to a noticeboard at Jubilee Park, which has now been resolved.