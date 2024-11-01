A Torfaen dance school is showing off its talent with a number of performances in Cwmbran until November 2.
Charlotte May Academy is a dance and musical theatre based in Pontypool and the six shows, which are all sell outs, are being staged at The Congress Theatre Cwmbran.
The school has more than 140 pupils aged from three to 28 and has won many awards and accolades in the past.
Many of its graduates have gone into the profession and are currently working all around the world.
Charlotte Moulton-Davies said: "It’s has been ‘Charlotte May Academy’ for the past 14 years after I took it over from my former dance teacher Suzanne Sims. She had the school (Suzanne Sims School of Dance) for around 20 years and before that it was Lynne Jeffries School of Dance. The school has been running for over 40 years and has lots of followers."
She said: "This marks the academy’s seventh production, and my admiration for the professionalism of all our pupils continues to grow with each show.
"Every dancer, from our youngest ‘Baby Group’ to our ‘Seniors,’ shines on stage, and their joy is evident in their faces. I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them."
