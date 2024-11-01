As the days grow shorter research by Reveal has shown the areas of the UK where searches for Seasonal Affective Disorder have risen with some areas showing rises of almost 100 per cent.
But Newport saw the largest fall in searches, with 24.75 per cent fewer in 2024 than in 2023.
The NHS defines Seasonal Affective Disorder as ‘a type of depression which comes and goes in a seasonal pattern’.
Reveal examined Google search data for ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ and 1,277 related keywords such as ‘seasonal depression’ and ‘winter depression’, comparing the average monthly searches from October 2022 to September 2023, and October 2023 to September 2024.
Neath Port Talbot led Wales with a 23.65 per cent rise in searches across all terms between 2023 and 2024. This was followed by Pembrokeshire with 20.70 per cent and Denbigh with 19.48 per cent.
Monmouth was among the bottom five when it came to the number of searches - 1,770 in 23-24 which was 0.56 per cent fewer than the previous year.
