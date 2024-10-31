The age restricted items included knives, fireworks and alcohol.

The partnership initiative was carried out in Cwmbran town centre ahead of Halloween and bonfire night celebrations.

This preventative work was carried out in collaboration with neighbourhood officers, police cadets and Trading Standards partners.

Sergeant Phill Jones said: “This week’s operation saw us work with Trading Standards and local stores to ensure dangerous items aren’t being sold inappropriately to underage people.

“Across the day, we visited 14 stores, and I’m pleased to say no age-restricted items were sold and age checks were carried out by all retailers.

“Carrying out these checks with partners is important in protecting people and ensuring items like fireworks and knives aren’t being sold to underage people and potentially putting others at risk.

“Over the Halloween season, we work with partners, including South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to increase safety.

“Part of this includes raising awareness of the dangers of the inappropriate use of fireworks, so these checks further strengthen this work.”