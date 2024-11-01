Using data from the Rivers Trust, and design inspiration from Midjourney and Adobe Firefly, Utility Bidder has revealed the water companies in England and Wales with the most sewage spills and the longest spills in duration, how these rates compare between 2022 and 2023, and finally, what a selection of UK rivers could look like as a result of pollution in the future.

They then used AI to generate images of how the rivers could look if nothing was done to stop the pollution.

AI predicts that pollution and sewage spills will turn the river banks brown and cover them with plastic waste while other clumps of rubbish float in the waters.

The study found that Dwr Cymru (Welsh Water) was responsible for the most sewage spills in 2023, with 117,830 in total - 20,000 more spills than the next highest, United Utilities.

