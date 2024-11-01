The move by National Express to boost the service starts from December 4 and tickets from Newport and Cardiff to the capital start from less than £9 - and are available now.

Ed Rickard, network director at National Express, said: “We recognise the growing need for reliable, affordable and convenient public transport options.

"By increasing capacity and frequency on our key intercity and airport routes, we’re making it even easier for people to get to where they need to be.

"We’re expecting to see strong demand and have the flexibility to add more capacity when needed, especially as people start to make travel plans for the festive season.”

The coach operator’s investment in providing reliable, frequent and sustainable coach travel follows a 25 per cent increase in customers turning to National Express last year, with 19 million customers travelling on its coach network during 2023.

For more details go to the National Express website.