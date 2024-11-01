An exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of Cwmbran is coming to Torfaen museum next month.
The exhibition, called Cwmbran New Town: 75 Years and Counting Exhibition, will feature never before seen objects from the museum collection.
It will run from November 6 to January 4, 2025.
It will be officially opened with a talk at the museum in Pontypool by Rhiannon Phillips of Gwent Archives on November 6.
