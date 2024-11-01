With laws regarding this being tricky to navigate and the process of making a change differing between the UK's nations, it can be hard to know where to start.

Luckily, we've brought together everything you need to know about the process of legally changing your child's name.

Can I legally change my child's name in the UK?





Yes, parents and legal guardians can change their child's name in England, Scotland and Wales.

Parents may change the name of their child if they are under the age of 18 in England and Wales while those in Scotland can do so for those under the age of 16.

However, some requirements need to be met such as everyone with parental responsibility agreeing to the change.

How to legally change my child's name in England, Scotland and Wales?





In England and Wales, legal guardians need to apply for an unenrolled deed poll using a specialist deed poll agency or apply for an enrolled deed poll from the Royal Courts of Justice, according to the UK Government.

This change will usually appear on The Gazette, an official public record open to all.

Applying for a change will require either full agreement from everyone with parental responsibility or a court order.

Applications cost £49.32 with the forms being available here.

Scotland

In Scotland, guardians can alter their child's name by recording a change at the National Records of Scotland or through a less formal Statutory Declaration, according to Thorntons.

As is the case in England and Wales, a change must have the consent of all those with parental responsibility.

The child's original name must also have been registered in Scotland with only those with legal responsibility able to make the change.

If there is no agreement on a change, a parent can apply for court permission to unilaterally change the name.