This supernatural drama is full of suspenseful and romantic storylines. Based on the L.J Smiths book series, the show first premiered on screens in 2009 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon.

The thrilling series ran for eight seasons, displaying the young attractive Elena Gilbert, a high school student who becomes embroiled in a love triangle with two attractive vampire brothers, Damon and Stefan Salvatore.

Indeed, they are good-looking but are they all they have been portrayed to be?

The characters aren't the only eye-catching thing in the series; the cinematography and effects for the vampires are mesmerizing, the costumes depict the characters perfectly and the music sets the scenes! It is such a captivating series.

A major strength of the series comes from its deep character development and the moral dilemmas its characters face.

It is a well-known fact that “The Vampire Diaries” is not the most original story ever.

But who doesn't enjoy a good, original character and love triangle?

Despite the repeated phrases of “I love you” and “I hate you” that punctuates every character's lives, Elena, Stefan, Damon and their family/friends are portrayed so mystically and enticingly you can't help but admire them more and more.

In my opinion “The Vampire Diaries” is the best series to have come across my screen.

It has been the most engrossing series; it has made me love and rethink so many characters that I want to rewatch it constantly.

My love for this series is beyond comprehension, I know it's not everyone's dream series, but it is mine. So, the real question now is, do you want to watch “The Vampire Diaries”?