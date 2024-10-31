The book was published in 2016, deciphered for readers who can indulge in its emotional depth and relatable characters, making it stand out in the genre of romantic literature. The story follows Lily Bloom, a woman who moves to Boston to start her life again after her father’s passing.

Soon she is met with Ryle Kincaid, a charming neurosurgeon who is very passionate about his job but not as passionate for a committed relationship.

As their romance develops, Lily is also trying to battle her demons from the past, her childhood experiences with her abusive father and her first love, Atlas Corrigan, who reenters her life again unexpectedly.

The book explores the depictions of love and pain, emphasizing how difficult it can be to reconcile the two.

“It Ends with Us” isn't for the faint hearted as it is set apart from your typical romance novel with the unflinching portrayal of domestic violence and the impact it can have on individuals.

Colleen Hoover, from her own experiences, offers an intricate perspective that encourages readers to reflect on love and self-worth due to the novel's emotional weight and provoking themes.

This makes it a significant read for anyone looking to understand the complexities of love and resilience.

This book is a lot to comprehend and is impactful especially when it comes to some of the scenes that is within it, but it's also very educational and I learnt a lot from Colleen Hoovers novel, and it's given me the message that you must care for yourself.