JAMIE JONES, 41, of Knox Road in Cardiff was given a suspended custodial sentence of 20 weeks suspended for 12 months.

The defendant was convicted of handling stolen goods and attempted burglary with the intent to steal.

On January 15, 2023, he attempted to trespass Rez Hair Design in Ebbw Vale with the intent to steal.

On January 16, 2023, he dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realization of bank cards.

O'SHAY RHODEN, 18, of Caerau Road in Newport was previously given a community order until September 25, 2025, and ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

A warrant for his arrest without bail was issued for driving a Nissan Quashqi Index Sc10 PKA on Morris Street in Newport whilst disqualified on October 3, 2024.

KARL SEARLE, 48, of Clos Y Fran, Llantarnam in Cwmbran was jailed for 12 weeks for exposure and failure to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time.

On May 19, 2024, in Merthyr Tydfil he exposed his genitals intending for someone to see them and be caused alarm or distress.