Andrew RT Davies was found to have brought the Welsh Parliament into disrepute after calling the default speed limit a “blanket” policy on social media.

The tweet, posted just days after a ruling that the phrase was “imprecise and inaccurate”, read: “Another bus route cut thanks to Labour and Plaid’s blanket 20mph speed limits.”

An investigation by Douglas Bain, the Senedd’s standards commissioner, concluded Mr Davies breached the code of conduct by continuing to use the term.

He was cleared of breaking rules around honesty. Mr Bain said: “I am satisfied that it was not his intention to deceive anyone.”

He explained that untruthfulness requires an element of deceit, fraud or moral turpitude.

Mr Davies will be formally “censured”, which amounts to a slap on the wrists, in the Senedd on November 6.

The politician admitted he was aware of the standards committee’s conclusion on 'blanket policy' was imprecise and inaccurate but argued he was entitled to use the phrase under freedom of expression.

But Mr Bain ruled: “When he posted the tweet the member knew – or ought to have known that – although it was not untruthful or dishonest, it was false."

In February, Shaun Haggerty complained to the commissioner, prompting the investigation and, in an October 30 report, the commissioner found Mr Davies breached rules one (leadership principle) and two (bringing the Senedd into disrepute) of the code.

Mr Bain said it was incumbent on the opposition leader to set a good example.

Mr Davies was also investigated following a separate complaint, submitted by Anthony Jones in April, for the tweet: “Vaughan Gething’s Labour government is embracing the same extreme ideology as its predecessor. Nothing has changed.” with a picture from Guido Fawkes of Mr Gething and a pregnant woman with the caption 'Welsh Government press release celebrates 'birthing people'.'

The complainant described the post as a “blatant lie”, warning that it was misleading and dangerous, with the Welsh Government confirming no such press release was issued.

Mr Davies pointed to a ministerial statement on April 26 including ‘birthing people’.

Mr Davies was offered an opportunity to comment.