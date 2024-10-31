SOUTH WALES POLICE launch appeal to find a 17-year-old girl reported missing earlier today.

Chrystal, 17, was last seen near St David's Hospital on Cowbridge Road in East Cardiff. 

The last sighting of Chrystal was on October 31 at around 3pm. 

If you have any information, please contact South Wales Police quoting the reference *362772.

You can contact South Wales Police using their live chatonline or by calling 101.