A BURNT-OUT vehicle was recovered and seized in Tredegar by police officers this afternoon.
The Vauxhall car was found by police officers on Gainsborough Road in Tredegar earlier today (October 31).
Police Community Support Officer Mike located the partially burnt-out vehicle and recovered it from the area.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police Blaenau Gwent Officers said:
“#Tredegar #PcsoMike located this partially burnt-out vehicle at Gainsborough Road this afternoon.
“To ensure that it presents no further danger to the public it has been recovered from the area #safety first #Tredegarnpt #oneteam #onecommunity.”
