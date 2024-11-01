Officers would like to speak to the person pictured, who was in the area around the time of the damage.

The person was riding an orange off-road bike while wearing a mask and a dark coloured North Face coat.

No officers were in the car at the time and no injuries were reported, but damage was caused to the door of the parked car.

Superintendent Jason White said: “A marked police car is not just something that our officers use to attend emergencies, it is a resource which helps us keep our communities safe.

“These mindless acts of anti-social behaviour have a direct impact on our ability to respond to crime as all our vehicles that are damaged need to be repaired."

If you recognise this person or the bike itself, or have information that could help our investigation, contact us via the website, call 101 or DM the police on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400361548.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.